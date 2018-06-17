Did Cardi B Ignore Her Doctors Orders To Perform At #BirthdayBashATL2018? [VIDEO]

It’s no surprise that Cardi B is pregnant and due any day now. The surprise came when she showed up with her man Offset and popped up on stage halfway through the Migos surprise set at #BirthdayBashATL2018. Cardi has been canceling performances due to the fact that she is so preggers, but in her man’s hometown of ATL, she ignored doctors orders and blessed the crowd!

Trust us, she stole the show. Check out the video below…

_____

Cardi B Surprises Fans At BirthdayBashATL2018 [Exclusive Photos] 22 photos Launch gallery Cardi B Surprises Fans At BirthdayBashATL2018 [Exclusive Photos] 1. Cardi B Birthday Bash ATL 2018 Source:Radio One 1 of 22 2. Cardi B Birthday Bash ATL 2018 Source:Radio One 2 of 22 3. Cardi B Birthday Bash ATL 2018 Source:Radio One 3 of 22 4. Cardi B Birthday Bash ATL 2018 Source:Radio One 4 of 22 5. Cardi B Birthday Bash ATL 2018 Source:Radio One 5 of 22 6. Cardi B Birthday Bash ATL 2018 Source:Radio One 6 of 22 7. Birthday Bash ATL 2018 Source:ATLPics.Net 7 of 22 8. Cardi B Birthday Bash ATL 2018 Source:Radio One 8 of 22 9. Cardi B Migos Birthday Bash ATL 2018 Source:Radio One 9 of 22 10. Cardi B Migos Birthday Bash ATL 2018 Source:Radio One 10 of 22 11. Cardi B Migos Birthday Bash ATL 2018 Source:Radio One 11 of 22 12. Cardi B Birthday Bash ATL 2018 Source:Radio One 12 of 22 13. Cardi B Birthday Bash ATL 2018 Source:Radio One 13 of 22 14. Cardi B Birthday Bash ATL 2018 Source:Radio One 14 of 22 15. Cardi B Birthday Bash ATL 2018 Source:Radio One 15 of 22 16. Cardi B Birthday Bash ATL 2018 Source:Radio One 16 of 22 17. Cardi B Birthday Bash ATL 2018 Source:Radio One 17 of 22 18. Cardi B Birthday Bash ATL 2018 Source:Radio One 18 of 22 19. Cardi B Birthday Bash ATL 2018 Source:Radio One 19 of 22 20. Cardi B Birthday Bash ATL 2018 Source:Radio One 20 of 22 21. Cardi B Birthday Bash ATL 2018 Source:Radio One 21 of 22 22. Cardi B Birthday Bash ATL 2018 Source:Radio One 22 of 22 Skip ad Continue reading Cardi B Surprises Fans At BirthdayBashATL2018 [Exclusive Photos] Cardi B Surprises Fans At BirthdayBashATL2018 [Exclusive Photos]

Did Cardi B Ignore Her Doctors Orders To Perform At #BirthdayBashATL2018? [VIDEO] was originally published on Hotspotatl.com