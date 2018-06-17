Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Did Cardi B Ignore Her Doctors Orders To Perform At #BirthdayBashATL2018? [VIDEO]

Leave a comment
Cardi B Birthday Bash ATL 2018

Source: Justinmyview / Radio One

It’s no surprise that Cardi B is pregnant and due any day now. The surprise came when she showed up with her man Offset and popped up on stage halfway through the Migos surprise set at #BirthdayBashATL2018. Cardi has been canceling performances due to the fact that she is so preggers, but in her man’s hometown of ATL, she ignored doctors orders and blessed the crowd!

Trust us, she stole the show. Check out the video below…

_____

Cardi B Birthday Bash ATL 2018

Cardi B Surprises Fans At BirthdayBashATL2018 [Exclusive Photos]

22 photos Launch gallery

Cardi B Surprises Fans At BirthdayBashATL2018 [Exclusive Photos]

Continue reading Cardi B Surprises Fans At BirthdayBashATL2018 [Exclusive Photos]

Cardi B Surprises Fans At BirthdayBashATL2018 [Exclusive Photos]

Did Cardi B Ignore Her Doctors Orders To Perform At #BirthdayBashATL2018? [VIDEO] was originally published on Hotspotatl.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close