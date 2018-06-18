Entertainment
SZA Makes An Epic Return To The Stage After Life-Changing News About Her Voice [VIDEO]

We're keeping SZA in our prayers.

After getting some earth-shattering news about her vocal cords being permanently damaged, SZA is back in a major way—and hopefully, she’s here to stay. SZA hit Twitter yesterday with an update on her vocal health and it turns out she’s getting a second chance at doing what she loves.

Wow, ain’t God good? Press play on the clip up top to see a short clip from SZA’s return to the stage.

SZA Makes An Epic Return To The Stage After Life-Changing News About Her Voice [VIDEO] was originally published on globalgrind.com

