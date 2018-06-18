SZA Makes An Epic Return To The Stage After Life-Changing News About Her Voice [VIDEO]

After getting some earth-shattering news about her vocal cords being permanently damaged, SZA is back in a major way—and hopefully, she’s here to stay. SZA hit Twitter yesterday with an update on her vocal health and it turns out she’s getting a second chance at doing what she loves.

Firstly I wanna thank everyone for sending me loving kindness and extending your energy my direction .Thank u for your prayers, I feel them and deeply appreciate you 🙏🏾❤️ I love you. — SZA (@sza) June 17, 2018

Thank u to the incredible team of Doctors and vocal technicians that have taken time to see me over the last few weeks in every city. I’m blessed to say my voice is not permanently damaged and i’ve been working daily to get back. Slowly but surely. — SZA (@sza) June 17, 2018

Today we give it a go and hit the stage at firefly …see u at 8 . — SZA (@sza) June 17, 2018

Wow, ain’t God good? Press play on the clip up top to see a short clip from SZA’s return to the stage.

