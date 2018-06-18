SZA Makes An Epic Return To The Stage After Life-Changing News About Her Voice [VIDEO]

After getting some earth-shattering news about her vocal cords being permanently damaged, SZA is back in a major way—and hopefully, she’s here to stay. SZA hit Twitter yesterday with an update on her vocal health and it turns out she’s getting a second chance at doing what she loves.
Wow, ain’t God good? Press play on the clip up top to see a short clip from SZA’s return to the stage.
Black & Beautiful: 16 Photos Of SZA Rocking Natural Hairstyles
