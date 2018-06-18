XXXTentacion Reportedly Shot In Miami

UPDATED: Broward Co. Sheriff’s Dept. says XXXTentacion has been pronounced dead.

UPDATE: The Broward Co. Fire Dept. tells us XXX has been rushed to a hospital, according to TMZ. Witnesses say they heard multiple shots fired. His condition is unknown at this point.

Rapper XXXTentacion was reportedly shot on Monday.

According to TMZ, he was was shopping for motorcycles in Miami and as he was leaving the motorcycle dealer when a gunman ran up to his vehicle and shot him.

Some witnesses on the scene say he had appeared lifeless and had no pulse but that has not been confirmed by the authorities or XXXTentacion’s camp.

Videos showing the aftermath of the shooting have been shared on social media, see the videos below:

Xxxtentacion just got Rob and shot and I think he’s dead pic.twitter.com/3u52lVRhvs — IongetTied (@Ndee93) June 18, 2018

XXXTENTACION has been shot and appears to be fully unconscious, it is currently unknown whether he is alive or not. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/j2o9ndeOWZ — STRAPPED (@STRAPPEDENT) June 18, 2018

@xxxtentacion someone ik on sc recorded this pic.twitter.com/fXCgBTzuML — Nicolas Uribe (@Nicolas__Uribe) June 18, 2018

This story is developing, we will keep you updated.

SOURCE: TMZ | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty

