Jay-Z Named Puma’s President of Basketball Operations

Puma basketball isn’t slowing down with big news. Not long after multiple NBA Draft prospects such as Deandre Ayton and Marvin Bagley III announced they were joining the brand as the first basketball signees since Vince Carter left in 1999, they just announced their President of Basketball Operations — Jay-Z!

According to Complex, Hov will have a say in the players selected to join Puma’s revived basketball division, in addition to assisting the overall direction fo the brand.

Maybe Hov was throwing us hints on “Black Effect” from his latest album, “Sheesh! Matte black puma jet / Shining my light on the world just like “UMI Says.”

In celebration of Puma’s resurgence, the OG endorser, Walt “Clyde” Frazier was given a lifetime contract. Back in the ’70s, Puma launched the PUMA Clyde and only 73 pairs of the 2018 edition of the shoe have been made available.

For Hov, it’s another day, another major deal. He’s already reupped with Live Nation for another $250 million deal and released Everything Is Love with wife Beyoncé that will no doubt land at No. 1 on the Billboard charts with final tallies are done. Last year, Hov partnered with PUMA for an exclusive 4:44 shoe to coincide with his 13th album and latest jaunt around the world on tour.

