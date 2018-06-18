Every member of Migos plays a vital role in the constant success of the group.
But for some reason, lots of folks sleep on the fire emcee that is Kirsnick Khari “Takeoff” Ball.
Takeoff may have been left off of “Bad and Boujee” (or was he?), but he certainly made up for it by having the hottest verse on every Migos track since then.
In honor of the ad lib god’s 24th birthday, check out a few moments when Takeoff was probably your favorite rapper’s favorite rapper.
The Best Migo? 7 Times Takeoff Made Up For Being Left Off ‘Bad & Boujee’ was originally published on globalgrind.com
Also On Hot 96.3:
comments – add yours