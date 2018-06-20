XXXTentacion’s L.A. Memorial Causes Riots In The Streets

Via | HotNewHipHop

In the wake of the XXXTentacion’s passing, fans decided to takeover the exact location where he was killed on Tuesday, and hold a memorial and vigil for the late rapper, where his ex-girlfriend, Geneva, was kicked out of and had her things burned out of disrespect. Well it appears the Florida location wasn’t the only spot where fans were paying homage to the late rapper. Thousands of people decided to line the streets of Los Angeles and actually shut down Melrose Ave, inciting a riot in the process.

