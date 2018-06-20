Petty Wars: Rockets Fans Troll Ayesha Curry By Leaving 1-Star Reviews On Her Houston Restaurant

Leave it to anonymous Houston Rockets fans to keep the beef alive between the city and anybody related to the Golden State Warriors. Case in point, Ayesha Curry, the wife of Stephen Curry has a brand new BBQ restaurant called International Smoke.

It isn’t set to open until July 5 but that hasn’t stopped Rockets fans from dropping savage 1-star reviews on the restaurant on Yelp.

Ayesha Curry’s restaurant is coming to Houston, and #Rockets fans have already piled up the 1-Star reviews before it even opened 😂😂😂 #Warriors #NBA pic.twitter.com/3BqL84zlJy — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) June 19, 2018

“If you eat here you ain’t a Rockets fan,” one post read.

In another, a Yelp user wrote: “If 0 stars was an option that’s what I would’ve put. Insanely disrespectful to attempt to open a restaurant in Houston. Go back to California and leave the real bbq to the pros. The name of the restaurant makes sense because Curry about to get ALL THE SMOKE in these reviews.”

RELATED: A Very Pregnant Ayesha Curry Claims An Angry Houston Rockets Fan Intentionally Bumped Up

There’s absolutely zero love lost between Rockets fans and the Warriors, especially after last month’s Western Conference Finals where the Warriors won in 7 games. But damn, that’s petty.

