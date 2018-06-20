Witness Captures Video Of Fatal Police Shooting Of Unarmed Black Teen

An unarmed Black teen was fatally shot by police during a traffic stop in East Pittsburgh late Tuesday (June 19). The shooting, caught on video by a witness, has already sparked outrage as it becomes one more of several police-involved encounters that turned deadly for people of color this year.

Antwon Rose, only 17 years old, was killed while riding in a car with two other people that police officers stopped on a residential street, a video revealed. The driver was put in handcuffs by officers, according to a press release from Allegheny County Police Department. Two passengers, including Rose, then exited the vehicle and took off running, and cops fired shots. One person, seemingly Rose, who had his back to the officers, fell to the ground, the video showed.

Rose, a student at Woodland Hills High School in Pittsburgh, was shot three times and taken to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead, police said. A medical examiner identified Rose as the slain victim, with autopsy results pending Wednesday, WTAE Pittsburgh reported. Police are still searching for the second person who exited the vehicle, they said.

The child who was shot in the back and killed by East Pittsburgh Police is named #AntwonRose RIP pic.twitter.com/B2nAMfCDF7 — Davon (@davonmagwood) June 20, 2018

The car was stopped after police believed it matched the description of a vehicle involved in another shooting in neighboring North Braddock, according to police.

Video of the fatal incident has spread on social media after first being posted to Facebook, Heavy reported.

A witness in the video is heard saying, “Why are they shooting at him? … Why are they shooting? All they did was run and they’re shooting at them?”

Police officers approached the vehicle with their guns drawn, a witness told WTAE. The officer who killed Rose was not wearing a body camera, and the police car was not equipped with cameras, Allegheny County police Superintendent Coleman McDonough said. The driver was interviewed by police and later released without charges.

The NAACP has already brought attention to the shooting, which happened in the suburb of East Pittsburgh.

East #Pittsburgh: Teen fatally shot by police while running from a car after traffic stop. Video shows officers stopping a car on a residential street, 2 getting out car and running, shots fired, @heavysan reports | Warning: Graphic https://t.co/UUjKSQb6iT — NAACP (@NAACP) June 20, 2018

A second video also surfaced that showed a person being carted into an ambulance and receiving chest compressions from a paramedic at the scene.

The unidentified officer who shot Rose was put on paid leave, and the Allegheny County Homicide division is investigating the shooting, WTAE reported.

Several questions will surely be raised in the wake of this fatal shooting of an unarmed Black teen. Social media users are already wondering what are the names of the officers and when that information will be released. The biggest question, perhaps, is why this teen was shot after only running from a vehicle.

