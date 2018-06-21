I guess we won’t be seeing that luxury wedding between him and Chrissy any time soon! (sorry, had to lol)

According to TMZ, Jim Jones is facing a handful of charges after he and friends led Georgia cops on a chase that ended with him getting busted for possession of drugs and a handgun.

The NYC rapper was a backseat passenger in a car cops pulled over Cowetta County. According to the Sheriff’s Dept., instead of stopping, the car accelerated and cops gave chase. During the chase, the car struck a deputy’s vehicle … and finally stopped.

We’re told Jones and three others were in the car. After a search, deputies found marijuana, oxycodone, Percocet, vape cartridges, THC oil, 2 loaded pistols and cash.

Jim Jones Busted for Drugs & Gun Possession was originally published on boomphilly.com

Also On Hot 96.3: