2018 BET Awards Red Carpet [PHOTOS]

The 2018 BET Awards are here and they’re in full swing!
Check out what everyone’s wearing on the BET red carpet at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles!
The Stars Walk The BET Awards Red Carpet
56 photos Launch gallery
The Stars Walk The BET Awards Red Carpet
1. 2018 BET Awards - ArrivalsSource:Getty 1 of 56
2. 2018 BET Awards - ArrivalsSource:Getty 2 of 56
3. 2018 BET Awards - ArrivalsSource:Getty 3 of 56
4. 2018 BET Awards - ArrivalsSource:Getty 4 of 56
5. 2018 BET Awards - Red CarpetSource:Getty 5 of 56
6. 2018 BET Awards - Red CarpetSource:Getty 6 of 56
7. 2018 BET Awards - ArrivalsSource:Getty 7 of 56
8. 2018 BET Awards - Red CarpetSource:Getty 8 of 56
9. US-ENTERTAINMENT-BET-AWARDS-ARRIVALSSource:Getty 9 of 56
10. 2018 BET Awards - ArrivalsSource:Getty 10 of 56
11. 2018 BET Awards - ArrivalsSource:Getty 11 of 56
12. 2018 BET Awards - Red CarpetSource:Getty 12 of 56
13. 2018 BET Awards Pre-Show - Live! Red! Ready! Sponsored By NissanSource:Getty 13 of 56
14. US-ENTERTAINMENT-BET-AWARDS-ARRIVALSSource:Getty 14 of 56
15. 2018 BET Awards - Red CarpetSource:Getty 15 of 56
16. 2018 BET Awards - Red CarpetSource:Getty 16 of 56
17. 2018 BET Awards - Red CarpetSource:Getty 17 of 56
18. 2018 BET Awards - Red CarpetSource:Getty 18 of 56
19. 2018 BET Awards - ArrivalsSource:Getty 19 of 56
20. 2018 BET Awards - Red CarpetSource:Getty 20 of 56
21. 2018 BET Awards - Red CarpetSource:Getty 21 of 56
22. 2018 BET Awards - Red CarpetSource:Getty 22 of 56
23. 2018 BET Awards - ArrivalsSource:Getty 23 of 56
24. 2018 BET Awards - Red CarpetSource:Getty 24 of 56
25. 2018 BET Awards - Red CarpetSource:Getty 25 of 56
26. 2018 BET Awards - ArrivalsSource:Getty 26 of 56
27. 2018 BET Awards - ArrivalsSource:Getty 27 of 56
28. 2018 BET Awards - ArrivalsSource:Getty 28 of 56
29. 2018 BET Awards - ArrivalsSource:Getty 29 of 56
30. 2018 BET Awards - Red CarpetSource:Getty 30 of 56
31. 2018 BET Awards - Red CarpetSource:Getty 31 of 56
32. 2018 BET Awards - ArrivalsSource:Getty 32 of 56
33. 2018 BET Awards - Red CarpetSource:Getty 33 of 56
34. 2018 BET Awards - Red CarpetSource:Getty 34 of 56
35. US-ENTERTAINMENT-BET-AWARDS-ARRIVALSSource:Getty 35 of 56
36. 2018 BET Awards - Red CarpetSource:Getty 36 of 56
37. 2018 BET Awards - Red CarpetSource:Getty 37 of 56
38. 2018 BET Awards - Red CarpetSource:Getty 38 of 56
39. 2018 BET Awards - Red CarpetSource:Getty 39 of 56
40. 2018 BET Awards - Red CarpetSource:Getty 40 of 56
41. 2018 BET Awards - Red CarpetSource:Getty 41 of 56
42. 2018 BET Awards Pre-Show - Live! Red! Ready! Sponsored By NissanSource:Getty 42 of 56
43. 2018 BET Awards - ArrivalsSource:Getty 43 of 56
44. 2018 BET Awards - ArrivalsSource:Getty 44 of 56
45. 2018 BET Awards - Red CarpetSource:Getty 45 of 56
46. 2018 BET Awards - Red CarpetSource:Getty 46 of 56
47. 2018 BET Awards - ArrivalsSource:Getty 47 of 56
48. 2018 BET Awards - ArrivalsSource:Getty 48 of 56
49. 2018 BET Awards - Red CarpetSource:Getty 49 of 56
50. 2018 BET Awards - ArrivalsSource:Getty 50 of 56
51. 2018 BET Awards - Red CarpetSource:Getty 51 of 56
52. 2018 BET Awards - Red CarpetSource:Getty 52 of 56
53. 2018 BET Awards - Red CarpetSource:Getty 53 of 56
54. 2018 BET Awards - Pantene Style StageSource:Getty 54 of 56
55. US-ENTERTAINMENT-BET-AWARDS-ARRIVALSSource:Getty 55 of 56
56. 2018 BET Awards - Red CarpetSource:Getty 56 of 56
comments – add yours