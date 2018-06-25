Rapper Cardi B is just weeks away from giving birth to her first child with fellow musician, Offset.

Reports from Cardi’s lavish baby shower describe a registry that is literally covered in gold. Cardi’s wish-list included: a battery-powered baby Bentley ($700), and a $2,799 bassinet covered in gold leaf for an extra $839, according to The Daily Mail.

Doing my registry but i wanna add gifts for myself 😩😩😂😂😈😈😈😈my baby think i need this Gucci dress 😎😎😂😂😂let me stop …Ugh I’m so shleepy😰. — iamcardib (@iamcardib) June 22, 2018

Apparently the mom-to-be received a lot of the presents from her shower which was held in her Atlanta home. The Bronx rapper originally wanted to have two parties–one in her hometown and one in her new home–but doctor’s advised her against traveling so late in her pregnancy.

Cardi thanked fans for her BET Award while enjoying the show from the comfort of her home:

Cardi B’s Baby Shower Registry Includes A Baby Bentley was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

