Pacers Decline Lance Stephenson’s Team Option, Making Him A Free Agent

It looks like the Indiana Pacers are moving forward without Lance Stephenson. According to Pacers.com, the team has chose to decline Stephenson’s team option worth $4.3 million for the 2018-19 season, which will make him an unrestricted free agent.

Stephenson averaged 9.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.9 assists this past season and he played in all 82 regular season games. The Pacers went 46-36 last season before losing to the Cleveland Cavaliers in seven games in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

This move suggests that the Pacers needed some financial flexibility for the start of free agency on July 1st.

SOURCE: Yahoo Sports | IMAGE CREDT: Getty Images

