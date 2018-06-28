Buy $25 Indianapolis Summer Concert Tickets Starting Friday

If you’re looking for a good concert to attend this summer, you will be happy to know that you can get $25 at multiple upcoming concerts as part of the “July 4th Ticket Explosion.

Starting Friday, June 29th at 10am, you can purchase $25 all-in tickets to the following shows at the Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center, Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park and Old National Centre.

The deal starts at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 29, and runs through 10 p.m. on Monday, July 9. Check out the show list below:

Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

7/8 — Weezer & Pixies

7/11 — Styx & Joan Jett

7/12 — Lindsey Stirling & Evanesence

7/13 — Foreigner w/ Whitesnake

7/20 — Bush, STP & The Cult

7/31 — Wiz Khalifa & Rae Sremmurd

8/5 — Charlie Puth & Hailee Steinfeld

8/10 — Jeff Beck & Paul Rogers

8/11 — Chicago & REO Speedwagon

8/12 — Avenged Sevenfold

8/17 — G-Eazy w/ Lil Uzi Vert & more

8/23 — Gov’t Mule & The Avett Brothers

8/26 — Niall Horan & Maren Morris

9/6 — Counting Crows & LIVE

9/8 — Pentatonix w/ Echosmith

Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park

7/17 — Halsey w/ Jessie Reyez

7/20 — Tedeschi Trucks Band

7/28 — Portugal. The Man

8/1 — Walk The Moon w/ COIN

8/11 — Umphrey’s McGee

8/12 — Blackberry Smoke & JJ Grey

8/18 — Dwight Yoakam

8/24 — Jason Mraz & Brett Dennen

8/26 — NEEDTOBREATHE

8/28 — O.A.R. w/ Matt Nathanson

9/15 — Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

Old National Centre

7/8 — The Pretenders

7/10 — STS9

7/14 — David Cross

7/16 — A$AP Ferg

7/24 — Dispatch

8/5 — Dashboard Confessional

8/7 — Chris Robinson Brotherhood

8/22 — American Idol

8/26 — Descendents

10/5 — Lewis Black

10/19 — Candlebox

10/21 — Disney Jr. Dance Party

11/10 — Kansas

11/25 — 98 Degrees

