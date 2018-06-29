King Combs Talks Rap Beefs: “When It Gets To Personal It Should Stop” [VIDEO]

King Combs, the son of Sean Diddy Combs, grew up on on the set of music video and listening to his father’s music and music from his father’s label, Bad Boy Records and now he is looking to carry the family torch.

The younger Combs star recently stopped by Hot 96.3 to chat with Ashmac, where he revealed details about how Chris Brown ended up on his latest single “Love You Better,” while also dropping hints about the music video they just shot in Los Angeles. Plus, he talked about his upcoming projects, possible tour options, the pros and cons of hip-hop beef and much more!

Watch the full interview on the video player below.

