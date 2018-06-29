On May 5th, Tia Mowry-Hardrict and her husband welcomed their second child and first daughter into the world. However, since then the couple has kept their daughter under wraps, not even revealing her name…until now!

On Friday afternoon, Tia shared an exclsuive video on her Facebook page introducing her daughter to the world and she revealed her name, Cairo Tiahana Hardict. See the video above.

“This is baby Cairo. Her name is Cairo Tiahna Hardrict. Cairo, it basically means victorious. My husband was in the air, flying. He always feels like he’s closer to his mother when he’s up in the air. He said when he was flying, he saw the letters A, I, R, in the sky. He said he wanted the baby’s name to have those letters. Tiahna is spelled T-I-A-H-N-A so it has Tia in there. Tiahna actually means follower of Christ. Also, Tiahna is one of the first African princesses so she’s our little princess here!”

Cory and Tia got married in April 2008 and have a son, Cree Taylor.

Welcome to the world officially, Cairo! We can’t wait to watch you grow up!

RELATED: Tia Mowry-Hardrict & Cory Hardrict Welcome Baby No. 2!

RELATED: #CoupleGoals: 4 Ways Tia Mowry & Cory Hardrict Are Owning This Love Thing

RELATED: Tia Mowry Confirms ‘Sister, Sister’ Reboot Is In The Works

RELATED: Tia Mowry Speaks Out On Criticism Of Son’s Hair

Watch Tia Mowry-Hardrict Reveal Her Daughter For The First Time [VIDEO] was originally published on tlcnaptown.com

Also On Hot 96.3: