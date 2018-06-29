Fabolous Might Dodge Jail Time In Emily B Assault Case

Brooklyn rapper Fabolous may receive a lesser punishment as part of a deal for first time offenders in a pending case where he’s accused of assaulting his girlfriend, Emily B, Bossip reports.

Fabolous and his attorney appeared in a New Jersey courtroom on Thursday, where the rapper’s lawyer informed the judge the case would be soon be dismissed if he participates in a “pre-intervention” deal.

The deal would require that Fabulous plead guilty–reportedly to lesser charge. In exchange, the assault would be expunged from his record once he completed a diversion program over the course of six months to a few years.

A video which surfaced in March, showed the rapper in a heated argument with Emily and her father. The disturbing footage surfaced days after it was revealed he allegedly punched her in the face, destroying two of her teeth.

The couple has two children together and raised Emily B’s oldest daughter from a previous relationship.

The rapper is expected to appear in court again next month.

