LeBron James Signs 4-Year $154 Million Deal with LA Lakers

LeBron James is a Los Angeles Laker.

According to ESPN, the four time NBA MVP, three time NBA finals MVP, fourteen time NBA All Star, and two time Olympic gold medalist has agreed to a four-year, $154 million contract with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Are you excited LeBron is joining The Laker Show? We expect an official announcement shortly.

Via @kingjames 🙏🏾 A post shared by @z1079 (@z1079) on Jul 1, 2018 at 5:52pm PDT

