The 2016 ESPYS - Show

The 2016 ESPYS – Show

Photo by The 2016 ESPYS - Show

Sports
Home > Sports

LeBron James Signs 4-Year $154 Million Deal with LA Lakers

Leave a comment

LeBron James is a Los Angeles Laker.

According to ESPN, the four time NBA MVP, three time NBA finals MVP, fourteen time NBA All Star, and two time Olympic gold medalist has agreed to a four-year, $154 million contract with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Are you excited LeBron is joining The Laker Show? We expect an official announcement shortly.

Via @kingjames 🙏🏾

A post shared by @z1079 (@z1079) on

 

The Latest:

Toronto Raptors v Cleveland Cavaliers - Game Two

Top 20 Plays From The Sweeping Cleveland Cavaliers in the Playoffs [VIDEOS]

16 photos Launch gallery

Top 20 Plays From The Sweeping Cleveland Cavaliers in the Playoffs [VIDEOS]

Continue reading Top 20 Plays From The Sweeping Cleveland Cavaliers in the Playoffs [VIDEOS]

Top 20 Plays From The Sweeping Cleveland Cavaliers in the Playoffs [VIDEOS]

LeBron James Signs 4-Year $154 Million Deal with LA Lakers was originally published on Zhiphopcleveland.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close