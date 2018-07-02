LeBron James is a Los Angeles Laker.
According to ESPN, the four time NBA MVP, three time NBA finals MVP, fourteen time NBA All Star, and two time Olympic gold medalist has agreed to a four-year, $154 million contract with the Los Angeles Lakers.
Are you excited LeBron is joining The Laker Show? We expect an official announcement shortly.
LeBron James Signs 4-Year $154 Million Deal with LA Lakers was originally published on Zhiphopcleveland.com
