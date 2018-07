Nicki Minaj Allegedly Gets Karen Civil Intern Fired Over This Comment

UPDATE: 8:10 PM EST — Karen Civil responds to accusations that she fired an intern for tweeting her opinion about Nicki Minaj:

“Wanna being fired had nothing to do with Nicki Minaj. As mentioned by @XtianEmiliano (who page was not deleted, it’s temporary suspended but the screenshots of his tweets are viral), as a intern for KarenCivil.com we asked that you provide unbiased / constructive content in regards to Always Civil Enterprises clients out of respect for the different companies. You are allowed freedom of speech but keep it professional. This was explained and agreed upon before hiring. Wanna issued a thread of tweets (not just the one) and Nicki saw it, Nicki brought it to our attention and responded to her personally. We as a team had a conversation with Wanna explaining what was going on. Issued a warning. The issue was over. She then went on her TL and talked about the icident which was a violation of her NDA that she signed and XtianEmiliano fired her and explained that to her.”

There’s something going on with Nicki Minaj these days, and everyone is starting to notice that the “Queen” is bothered.

The “Chun-Li” rapper seems to care way too much about what folks have to say about her ever since the drama with Cardi and her beef with Remy — but that hasn’t stopped folks from expressing their true feeling about the star. Like one intern who use to work for Karen Civil until she was fired for her comment about Nicki.

Onika was livid when she saw the random post. So much so that she took the time out to slander the hell out of the intern, calling her everything but a child of god.

Soon after, it was revealed that the intern had been fired from working with Karen Civil.

And she did get fired from Karen Civil. pic.twitter.com/A9NMI2tD3d — Lou. (@SlkLouis) July 1, 2018

But apparently it was Karen’s partner, @XtianEmiliano, who let her go. He admitted on Twitter while responding to a fan who couldn’t believe that KC let one of her writers go over Nicki’s insecurities:

Now wait a minute @KarenCivil you fired that girl behind Nicki? Chile that’s late and tired. As a blogger and author I would think you would believe in freedom of speech. pic.twitter.com/6sGn6YWJDF — Terry Sean Thierry (@TerryThierry) July 1, 2018

However, he deleted his entire Twitter page after responding to the tweet above with, “No, I Did.”

We all know that Nicki and Karen are cool, but firing an employee over an opinion doesn’t seem too civil — pun intended.

Do you think Nicki took her clap back too far? And should the young lady have been fired? Hit us up on Facebook and Twitter to share your thoughts.

Source: Twitter, via GIPHY

Nicki Minaj Allegedly Gets Karen Civil Intern Fired Over This Comment was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On Hot 96.3: