Trina & Keyshia Ka’oir Twerk To Blac Youngsta [VIDEO]

Copyright that booty.

Me & @trinarockstarr with the classy twerk!!

A post shared by Keyshia Ka'oir Davis (@keyshiakaoir) on

Mrs. Davis and her bestie Trina have been acting TF up as of late.

When Keyshia Ka’oir and the Diamond Princess get together it’s always a problem, but we wouldn’t expect anything less from the two baddies. Hitting Instagram from a yacht in their tiniest bikinis, the two shared a clip of their “classy” twerking skills. Their song of choice? Blac Youngsta‘s “Booty.”

Watch them shake their tailfeathers up top, plus more from their sexy getaway below.

Unbothered 💕

A post shared by Keyshia Ka'oir Davis (@keyshiakaoir) on

Yacht Club Members Only .. with my doll face @keyshiakaoir ❤️🛥

A post shared by katrina (@trinarockstarr) on

Slippery 💋💦💧

A post shared by katrina (@trinarockstarr) on

Trina & Keyshia Ka’oir Twerk To Blac Youngsta [VIDEO] was originally published on globalgrind.com

