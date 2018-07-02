Mrs. Davis and her bestie Trina have been acting TF up as of late.

When Keyshia Ka’oir and the Diamond Princess get together it’s always a problem, but we wouldn’t expect anything less from the two baddies. Hitting Instagram from a yacht in their tiniest bikinis, the two shared a clip of their “classy” twerking skills. Their song of choice? Blac Youngsta‘s “Booty.”

Watch them shake their tailfeathers up top, plus more from their sexy getaway below.

Unbothered 💕 A post shared by Keyshia Ka'oir Davis (@keyshiakaoir) on Jul 1, 2018 at 12:30pm PDT

Slippery 💋💦💧 A post shared by katrina (@trinarockstarr) on Jul 1, 2018 at 12:42pm PDT

Trina & Keyshia Ka’oir Twerk To Blac Youngsta [VIDEO] was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On Hot 96.3: