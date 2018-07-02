Mrs. Davis and her bestie Trina have been acting TF up as of late.
When Keyshia Ka’oir and the Diamond Princess get together it’s always a problem, but we wouldn’t expect anything less from the two baddies. Hitting Instagram from a yacht in their tiniest bikinis, the two shared a clip of their “classy” twerking skills. Their song of choice? Blac Youngsta‘s “Booty.”
Watch them shake their tailfeathers up top, plus more from their sexy getaway below.
Trina & Keyshia Ka’oir Twerk To Blac Youngsta [VIDEO] was originally published on globalgrind.com
Also On Hot 96.3:
comments – add yours