Teyana Taylor Halts Plans For “Completed” Version Of “K.T.S.E.”

Teyana Taylor’s K.T.S.E. album will remain in its current state. After announcing her intentions to release a “completed” version of the project due to its missing content, the G.O.O.D. Music singer has revealed there won’t be an update after all.

“I guess we ain’t getting one,” she wrote with a shrugging emoji, responding to a Twitter user asking why the new version hadn’t dropped as promised.

