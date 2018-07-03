Blac Chyna Reportedly Been Dating 19-Year Old Devin Haney For Months

Via | HotNewHipHop
Blac Chyna’s new boo, Devin Haney, isn’t so new apparently.
It looks like Blac Chyna and her new teenage boo, Devin Haney, have been knocking boots for the past few months. A couple days, Chyna tagged the 19-year old boxer in an Instagram pic, captioning it with “Hi Babe,” to which he replied in the comments with a simple heart emoji. This flirtatious back & forth exchange had many people believing that Chyna was simply dating the 19-year old for his clout, but it turns out that’s not necessarily the case.
According to TMZ, Chyna had been seeing Devin on the low for the past 2-3 months.
