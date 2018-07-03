G-Eazy and Halsey have officially broken up.

Halsey announced the split on her Insta story saying, “I feel the need to inform my fans. G-Eazy and I are taking some time apart. I’m eager to continue the upcoming passage of time dedicating myself to my art and my career and the duration of my tour. I wish him the best.”

The two got together during fall of last year.

Halsey Announces Break-Up With G-Eazy On Instagram! was originally published on radionowindy.com

Also On Hot 96.3: