Where You Can Catch Fireworks Tonight

Brownsburg

Location: Field between Eagle and White Lick elementary schools

Time: 9:45 p.m.

Carmel (CarmelFest)

Location: Near the intersection of City Center Drive, Monon Trail

Time: 9:45 p.m.

Crawfordsville

Location: Milligan Park

Time: 10 p.m.

Danville

Location: Danville Community High School, 100 Warrior Way

Time: Dusk

Edinburgh

Location: Sports Complex, 722 Eisenhower Dr

Time: 9:45 p.m.

Ellettsville

Location: Edgewood High School football field, 601 S. Edgewood Dr.

Time: Dusk

Geist

Location: Fall Creek Road Bridge: 11695 Fall Creek Rd.

Time: 10 p.m.

Gas City

Location: Beaner Linn Park, 718 S. Broadway Street

Time: 10 p.m.

Indianapolis

Location: Regions Bank Tower

Time: 10 p.m.

Lafayette

Location: Riehle Plaza

Time: 10:10 p.m.

Lawrence

Location: Lawrence Community Park, 5301 N. Franklin Road

Time: 10 p.m.

Lebanon

Location: Lebanon Memorial Park, 130 E Ulen Drive

Time: 10 p.m.

Noblesville

Location: Noblesville High School grounds, 18111 Cumberland Rd

Time: 10 p.m.

Pendleton

Location: Falls Park, 460 Falls Park Drive

Time: Dusk

Peru

Location: Water Street

Time: 9 p.m.

Plainfield

Location: Hummel Park, 1500 S. Center St.

Time: 10 p.m.

Westfield

Location: Grand Park, 711 E 191st St

Time: 10 p.m.

Yorktown

Location: Morrow’s Meadow, 1901 S. Tiger Drive

Time: Dusk

Zionsville

Location: Lions Park, 115 S. Elm St

Time: Dusk

