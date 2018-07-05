Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott’s Baby Girl Probably Has A Better Sneaker Collection Than You

Celebrity babies having insane shoe collections isn’t exactly a new concept, so it’s no surprise that Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner‘s child has some heat of her own in her not-so-little closet.The two welcomed their baby daughter Stormi Webster into the world only five months ago, but the little one already owns more shoes than most of us regular folk. Jenner showed off the impressive collection via her Instagram stories on Tuesday.

