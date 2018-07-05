Lee Daniels Thinks He Played A Huge Part In Discovering Cardi B

Cardi B had a huge social media following before she ever made it on Love & Hip Hop or to the top of the charts, but it looks like Lee Daniels thinks he played a big role in her success too. In a new interview with TMZ, the Hollywood big wig hints that he helped discover the pop culture queen.

When speaking on the subject of hip-hop, Daniels mentions Cardi as being his favorite artist. “Right today, it’s Cardi B,” he tells one of TMZ’s reporters. He then mentions an Instagram video he and Belcaliz appeared in together almost three years ago; Apparently, Daniels was considering her for a TV role, and they first met up for an audition.Take a peek at the video below:

“I was looking for somebody for Star, and I said do you mind if I take a [picture]?,” Daniels says. “This is before she got onto the [Love & Hip Hop].” From there, Daniels says Love & Hip Hop producer Mona Scott-Young hired Cardi after seeing her video with Daniels.

Daniels’ IG video is dated Oct. 28, 2015, and the first season of Love & Hip Hop: New York season six, which was B’s first time appearing on Love & Hip Hop, premiered that December.

