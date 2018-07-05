There’s been lots of talk surrounding Teyana Taylor‘s album KTSE and how the finished product doesn’t sound the same as the original version she planned to release.

It’s will be on updated album this weekend! https://t.co/cfNgzKACdD — TEYANA M.J. SHUMPERT (@TEYANATAYLOR) June 28, 2018

Last week, TT seemed hella unhappy with the body of work and claimed that she re-release it last week, but that didn’t happen.

I guess we ain’t getting one. 🤷🏾‍♀️ https://t.co/VBKQqYaHBy — TEYANA M.J. SHUMPERT (@TEYANATAYLOR) July 2, 2018

Of course, the Harlem rose was pissed. And GOOD Music President, Pusha T, caught most of the heat.

It was all love though, because after the convo, Teyana decided to leave KTSE as is.

A lot of clearance issues, shit takes time. At this point I will leave album the way it is & will just debut the extended records thru my visuals! https://t.co/rZ1GoLcuml — TEYANA M.J. SHUMPERT (@TEYANATAYLOR) July 2, 2018

On the bright side, we may get a new album from TT and Ty Dolla $ign.

Watch: Pusha T Says Teyana Taylor Went Off On Him Over Her Album Issues was originally published on globalgrind.com

