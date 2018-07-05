Entertainment
Watch: Pusha T Says Teyana Taylor Went Off On Him Over Her Album Issues

There’s been lots of talk surrounding Teyana Taylor‘s album KTSE and how the finished product doesn’t sound the same as the original version she planned to release.

Last week, TT seemed hella unhappy with the body of work and claimed that she re-release it last week, but that didn’t happen.

Of course, the Harlem rose was pissed. And GOOD Music President, Pusha T, caught most of the heat.

It was all love though, because after the convo, Teyana decided to leave KTSE as is.

On the bright side, we may get a new album from TT and Ty Dolla $ign.

Videos
Latest
Photos
