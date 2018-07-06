Chris Brown Arrested In Florida After Concert

Singer Chris Brown was arrested Thursday night in Florida, after performing at the Coral Sky Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach.

According to CNN, Brown was arrested on an outstanding out-of-county warrant from last year, the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said.

CHRIS BROWN ARRESTED

– This is his mugshot from Palm Beach County jail

– Arrested on felony battery warrant

– Details surrounding his arrest on @WPTV this morning starting at 4:30. #ChrisBrown #breakingnews

He was booked and released after about an hour when he posted bail of $2,000.

Following his arrest, Brown’s posted a picture of himself performing on stage with the caption reading “What’s NEW🙄????? Show tomorrow!!!! ,” see the post below:

