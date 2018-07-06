Future Drops ‘BeastMode 2’ On Ciara’s Wedding Anniversary, Black Twitter Responds

Last night, Future dropped BeastMode 2 and the internet went crazy. In just 9 songs, Nayvadius got us lit—but also, the shade was real, as he dropped the project on Ciara and Russell Wilson’s wedding anniversary. Coincidence?

One highlight comes when Future gets personal on “Red Light.” He addresses fame, taking care of his family, and his fear of dying in his car the way XXXTentacion did.

“Runnin’ through the red light, lookin’ through your rearview/Nigga might just sneak up on the car and try to spray you,” he sings. See fans and critics react to it all below.

Future is obviously way more obsessed with Ciara than his stans are willing to admit. — A . 🌺 (@berriesncream_) July 6, 2018

Why y’all praising future for dropping on Russ and Ciara anniversary when he still bitter and single? How is that goat behavior? 😂 — Freelance Honey Badger (@PyrexChank) July 6, 2018

Future clearly misses Ciara. Ciara put that pussy on the kid 😂😂😭 — LéBeard James (@belairpapi) July 6, 2018

Future harmonizing at the end of RED LIGHT pic.twitter.com/olZIz8p8AN — 🌊 (@senseiocean) July 6, 2018

Future in the studio making Beastmode 2 lmaoo…. pic.twitter.com/JvMHAh5OJV — Doughboy (@StarboySqeez3r) July 6, 2018

Them lil “yeah” or whatever tf adlibs future doing in the beginning of Red Light got my eyes watering — DOLLA $IGN DYL (@_Bigdylan) July 6, 2018

Naaah 30 seconds into red light & it's the most glorious future vocals on zaytoven keys. I'm inconsolable atm — TATENDA (@OldboyKaiza) July 6, 2018

BeastMode 2 is surprisingly awesome and as a Future stan I am extremely happy and content — StonedHuncho (@Sativa_C) July 6, 2018

future dropped red light twice but i can’t think of what song he used this beat for first — COOKIE’S SON🖤 (@404oso) July 6, 2018

Beastmode 2 is just so emotional. Future putting his pain on trap beats as therapy pic.twitter.com/r89d8YJ9sS — ride dick bicycle 🇫🇷 (@itszeebih) July 6, 2018

I really needed the unforgiving wild ass dog nigga Future on Beastmode 2, I didn’t get it. — Samantha Jones (@YaaFaav) July 6, 2018

Listen to the project here and let us know your take.

