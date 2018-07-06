Music
Future Drops ‘BeastMode 2’ On Ciara’s Wedding Anniversary, Black Twitter Responds

Did you tune in?

2016 MTV Video Music Awards - Show

Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty

Last night, Future dropped BeastMode 2 and the internet went crazy. In just 9 songs, Nayvadius got us lit—but also, the shade was real, as he dropped the project on Ciara and Russell Wilson’s wedding anniversary. Coincidence?

One highlight comes when Future gets personal on “Red Light.” He addresses fame, taking care of his family, and his fear of dying in his car the way XXXTentacion did.

“Runnin’ through the red light, lookin’ through your rearview/Nigga might just sneak up on the car and try to spray you,” he sings. See fans and critics react to it all below.

Listen to the project here and let us know your take.

