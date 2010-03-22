Deelishis Puts Husband On Blast On Facebook For Cheating

Things are not all lovey-dovey in “Flavor of Love”Deelishis’ marriage. The 9 month pregnant Deelishis took their drama to her Facebook page and put her hubby Orlando on blast for cheating.

According to the ybf.com, Detroit’s Club Envy owner Orlando has been getting it in with some hussie named Cassie. And Deelishis posted all the goods:

Never knew so many beautiful souls could exist on FB lol. Especially women! I sincerely thank u all. Honestly my heart is fine, its not the 1st time some chick has tried to step in on our union, but this time its my daughters I worry about. I worry about what kinda world I’ve brought them into. A world where even when ur doing ur best & at ur happiest, u can still be hurt & devastated. I never want them to experience that type of disappointment.

Now that I have vented and performed a few “Woosah’s”, I can carry on with my day with my beautiful children & peace of mind knowing God has always had me and will take even better care of me now. Thank u all again, be blessed and enjoy the remainder of your day….and remember Karma is So Real!

Thank u all, but I’m cool. A real one always bounce back. And to you Cassie, I esspecially thank you and pray that God has mercy on your soul, cause after I drop this baby I got ya ass, believe that!

Karma is real, believe that! You continue to f**k over the wrong ppl in life and I guarantee it will come back to destroy you and all that you attempt!

Thank u all, but I’m cool. A real one always bounce back. And to you Cassie, I thank you!