Watch The Insecure Season 3 Trailer [VIDEO]

Get your DVR’s ready our favorite show is coming back to HBO August 12th at 10:30pm. Issa and her girls are coming with the realest blackest drama to wrap our summer.
But one thing we are missing from this 2 minute trailer…. where is Lawrence?! I know Issa is messing with our minds and we can’t go a whole entire season not seeing him but he was left out of the trailer and it’s got us in our feelings.
Why Issa Rae Needs To Tackle Black Toxic Masculinity On ‘Insecure’
Why Issa Rae Needs To Tackle Black Toxic Masculinity On ‘Insecure’
1. Issa Rae Will Address Toxic Masculinity On ‘Insecure’ & Folks Can’t Handle It1 of 6
