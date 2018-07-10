Get your DVR’s ready our favorite show is coming back to HBO August 12th at 10:30pm. Issa and her girls are coming with the realest blackest drama to wrap our summer.

But one thing we are missing from this 2 minute trailer…. where is Lawrence?! I know Issa is messing with our minds and we can’t go a whole entire season not seeing him but he was left out of the trailer and it’s got us in our feelings.

Watch The Insecure Season 3 Trailer [VIDEO] was originally published on Mycolumbuspower.com