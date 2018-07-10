Buffalo Bill RB LeSean McCoy Accused Of Violently Assaulting Girlfriend [PHOTOS]

A domestic violence allegation against Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy surfaced on social media early Tuesday morning, accusing him of violently beating his girlfriend, Delicia Cordon.
A friend of Cordon posted an image of her allegedly with graphic facial injuries along with a message stating that McCoy not only committed the act but also has abused his son in the past.
TSR STAFF: Talia O. @theclosetratchet _______________________________________ #BuffaloBills running back #LeSeanMcCoy is being accused of brutally beating his girlfriend #DeliciaCordon by her friend. A friend of hers uploaded a photo of her in the hospital with blood running down her face, swollen lips and a black eye. The friend spilled all sorts of tea about McCoy including alleged drug use, alleged history of physical abuse towards Cordon, and a dog he owns named “Henny.”
The Bills are aware of the incident, per ESPN’s Dianna Russini. McCoy responded on social media about the allegation.
