Buffalo Bill RB LeSean McCoy Accused Of Violently Assaulting Girlfriend [PHOTOS]

A domestic violence allegation against Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy surfaced on social media early Tuesday morning, accusing him of violently beating his girlfriend, Delicia Cordon.

A friend of Cordon posted an image of her allegedly with graphic facial injuries along with a message stating that McCoy not only committed the act but also has abused his son in the past.

The Bills are aware of the incident, per ESPN’s Dianna Russini. McCoy responded on social media about the allegation.

