GIRLFIGHT: Teyana Taylor vs. Kelly Rowland

Looks like there’s new beef brewing…this time it’s Teyana Taylor vs Kelly Rowland. Here’s what went down: Kelly Rowland’s new song “Smooches” was supposed to be Teyana’s 1st single, but Kelly’s label leaked it. Folks were going crazy on Twitter about how great Kelly sounds and its an amazing song,yada,yada. So Teyana took it upon herself to trash talk about Kelly and of course Kelly’s fans backed her up. Teyana then threatened to quit the music business. Teyana had a music career? Who knew???

