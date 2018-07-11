Offset and Cardi B took “Do It For The Culture” to a whole new level when they became parents to Kulture Kiari Cephus on Tuesday night. Mama Bardi posted the adorable reveal on Instagram Wednesday morning.
Of course, two parents with some interesting names in their own right would definitely have a child with a rather unique name but that didn’t stop Twitter from being its usual comedic self.
Cardi B’s Baby Name Divides Black Twitter ‘Kulture’ was originally published on Theboxhouston.com
