Kevin Durant Hops Into A Teenager’s Instagram DMs To Argue

Kevin Durant‘s known for snapping back at people on social media with his burner accounts, but this time he did it from his official account.

Making the most of his Tuesday night, he got caught arguing with a 17-year-old kid in his Instagram DMs. It started when a meme was posted to BucketCenter’s Instagram: a collage of Durant, Kawhi Leonard and DeMarcus Cousins with a caption that read, “3 Elite two-way players, but don’t elevate a team quite like LeBron and Steph due to their playmaking/leadership deficiencies.” Durant commented on the photo saying “bruh go sweep ya dorm room, u don’t know hoops. Stop tagging me in this trash.”

According to Sports Illustrated, the account is run by a high school student and Durant hopped in his DMs.

KD out here beefing a high schooler in the DMs. 😶

[Via Instagram/bucketscenter] pic.twitter.com/vnTdCJLlzu — theScore (@theScore) July 11, 2018

Durant didn’t hesitate to get spicy and was quick to call the “teenage basketball analyst,” dubbed Kalyb Champion, a “middle school/knock off stephen a.” The two went back and forth, and the teenager even referred to Durant as insecure. Durant isn’t with it and thinks there’s nothing wrong with him being an NBA star just scrolling through Instagram at night.

While other athletes let people talk trash and rarely confront them online, Durant can never seem to just let it go. Welp.

