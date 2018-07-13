Spotted: Drake’s Filming A New Video & Team Drizzy Is Freaking Out

Drake was spotted filming part of a new music video in London on Thursday and fans who were there to witness it completely freaked. Some chased the double decker bus he was rapping on:

HE MOVED THROUGH LONDON WITH THAT EURO STEP pic.twitter.com/MbErD0ZgQ9 — lauren 🦂 (@lizzielou_xoxo) July 12, 2018

Others cried:

And screamed:

Love how I just casually walk through #London and see @Drake on a bus making a new video. @DieAntwoord you would not believe the amount of screaming girls trying to keep up with this bus #WeThoughtItWasARiot — Tom Miller (@7172mill) July 12, 2018

And even those just sitting at home watching the clip from behind a screen chimed in. Could he be filming for “In My Feelings?” Doesn’t seem likely, but we need that video, as we can’t wait to see if our fave Shiggy is apart of it.

Hey @Drake, I just saw you rapping on top of a double decker bus in London. What’s good? — Golden Volvo (@goldvolvos) July 12, 2018

Might have to do up tourism to bump into drake pic.twitter.com/HAEEMOBKhP — мαℓαωααx💫 (@toocoolmilli) July 13, 2018

IVE BEEN WALKING AROUND CENTRAL LONDON ALL DAY NOT KNOWING DRAKE HAS BEEN ON A DOUBLE DECKER BUS FILMING HUS MUSIC VIDEO. WHAT THE FUCK. — danica (@daniicaaax) July 13, 2018

