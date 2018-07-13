Wiz Khalifa’s ‘Rolling Papers 2’ Arrives

Wiz Khalifa — Rolling Papers 2

Wiz Khalifa is still smoking. Seven years after dropping the original, the Taylor Gang boss unleashes the long-awaited Rolling Papers 2.

Khalifa doesn’t hold back. Instead, he provides a star-studded 25-song effort, which features appearances from Snoop Dogg, Gucci Mane, Swae Lee, PartyNextDoor, Lil Skies, Problem, Bone Thugs n Harmony, and Ty Dolla $ign, among others.

“This is as important as my first album,” Wiz recently told Billboard. “That’s the mark I want to make and that’s how I’m coming into it. I had this great career to stand on and all this work I’ve done, but let’s strip all of that away and focus on what I’m about to do right now. This is my time to prove what I’m made of now.”

Taylor Bennett — Be Yourself

Taylor Bennett is back with a message. After coming out as bisexual, the multifaceted Chicago MC reveals his latest body of work as an empowering statement: Be Yourself.

Young Thug, Bianca Shaw, Zxxk, and Supa Bwe all lend a hand on this seven-song effort. Meanwhile, Bennett opens up about himself in a confident manner. “I’m an outstanding Afro-American bisexual,” he raps on the title track.

“To be black in America, to come from a background where typical masculinity comes first at all costs and being the first to disrupt the norm, is so scary,” Taylor recently explained during an interview with Time. “It’s very, very, very hard to be yourself — but even more difficult to be yourself and still be the most powerful person or version of yourself in a room.”

Fabolous feat. Ty Dolla $ign — “Ooh Yea”

Fabolous and Ty Dolla $ign join forces. The rapping-singing duo links up for “Ooh Yea,” a boastful new track with hip-hop and R&B vibes.

Loso and Dolla profess their love for money over an instrumental by Foreign Teck, Hitmaka, and Wallis Lane. “I got money on my mind,” sings Ty. “I get bag after bag.” F-A-B-O picks things up from there: “I get bag after bag / Let the money talk for me, I ain’t ever have to brag.”

Fabolous, who dropped Friday On Elm Street with Jadakiss last year, has released a variety of loosies and remixes in recent months. However, his musical success has been marred by domestic abuse allegations.

Meanwhile, Ty Dolla $ign re-released Beach House 3 this year and has unleashed a series of lauded collaborations with the likes of Kanye West, Drake, Khalid, and more.

Anderson .Paak feat. Busta Rhymes — “Bubblin’ (Remix)”

Anderson .Paak taps Busta Rhymes for the remix to his latest single, “Bubblin’.” The legendary rapper growls all over the AntMan Wonder and Jahlil Beats production while Andy maintains his original flavor.

Busta Bus also provides his signature rapid-fire delivery with ease. “One in the air, everybody better put ‘em up,” he rhymes. “Everybody better get to the bag, stack money, nigga, get it up.”

Recently, Anderson impersonated Rhymes’ reaction to the original “Bubblin’.” “This is incredible. This is monumental,” he said while pretending to be Busta during an interview with Genius. “I know the song is out, I know it’s mastered, but you cannot take me off this record!” Looks like Busta’s wish was granted. Listen to the new remix below.

Alex Da Kid feat. H.E.R., Jorja Smith, and Rapsody — “Go 2.0”

Earlier this year, Alex Da Kid enlisted H.E.R. and Rapsody for his mellow single, “Go.” Now, he re-ups with an additional appearance from rising songstress Jorja Smith on the brand new remix, “Go 2.0.”

“This liquor got me on one,” raps Rapsody. “No filter, say what I want / The most truthful when I’m drunk.”

Alex Da Kid, who co-produced the track with Cobaine Ivory, has worked on a series of hits, including Eminem and Rihanna’s “Love the Way You Lie,” Imagine Dragons’ “Radioactive,” and “Sucker for Pain” from Lil Wayne, Wiz Khalifa, Logic, Ty Dolla $ign, and more.

Listen to his latest collaborative single below.

