Azealia Banks’ Accuses “Wild’n Out” Of Mistreatment, Nick Cannon Responds

Nick Cannon questions Azealia Banks’ karmic merit.

Azealia Banks put the cast members of Wild’n Out on blast after her appearance on the show. As reported, Banks alleged that cast members sabotaged her by making “colorist” remarks, and by really lowballing her. For the record, Wild’n Outis a sketch comedy show, known to dip below levels of political correctness, often times veering on the side of crude and easy jokes, for which Nick Cannon is directly responsible as the show’s host and creator.https://www.instagram.com/p/BlPRg43BmIZ/?utm_source=ig_embed

