Who else is doing what Drake is doing? Headkrack spoke about Drake going on “Fire In The Booth Series” with Charlie Sloth in the UK. He killed his rap and Headkrack believes he lost two battles, one against Meek Mill and Pusha T, but won the war.
Drake will continue to be the peoples champion. Snoop Dogg is also making headlines after Selena Powell claims he’s cheating on his wife with her. Selena is also the woman that claimed Offset got her pregnant and she really was never pregnant.
How Drake Lost 2 Battles, But Won The War [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com