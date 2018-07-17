Chance the Rapper will release his newest project, this week, the Chicago Tribune reports.

In a new interview with the Chicago Tribune’s Greg Kot, he confirmed it’s coming, but wouldn’t explain how he planned to release it.

“I got that feeling when people do something that has a new feel to it,” Chance told the paper. “I’m excited for everybody to get that. It’s going to come out just in time for the Special Olympics.”

“I’ve never been against selling music,” Chance said. “Music has value. I put my music out there for free because I wanted people to see and notice it as a beacon for what I’m doing, in terms of how unorthodox I wanted my approach and my delivery of each piece of music to be.” Pitchfork has reached out to representatives for more information.

Chance the Rapper To Release New Album This Week? was originally published on Zhiphopcleveland.com

