Birthday Bash ATL Portraits

Birthday Bash ATL Portraits

Photo by Birthday Bash ATL Portraits

Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

T.I. Charged With Three Misdemeanors for Allegedly Assaulting Security Guard

Leave a comment
Birthday Bash ATL Portraits

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Via | HipHopDX

HENRY COUNTY, GA – T.I. has been charged with three misdemeanors stemming from an altercation with a security guard back in May.

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Henry County prosecutors charged the Grand Hustle boss with simple assault, public drunkenness and disorderly conduct on Friday (July 13). However, he likely won’t face jail time.

READ MORE HERE

T.I. Charged With Three Misdemeanors for Allegedly Assaulting Security Guard was originally published on Zhiphopcleveland.com

Also On Hot 96.3:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close