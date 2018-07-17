In case you missed it, Will Smith sent Cardi B a special congratulatory video post on Instagram Monday morning for having baby Kulture, with the caption reading: “Congrats @iamcardib & @offsetyrn! Wishing You Peace, Joy & Divine Understanding as you journey together in Creation of Family.”
Monday night, Cardi flipped out over Will Smith’s post, saying she feels so special. See her post below:
Cardi B Responds To Will Smith’s Congratulatory IG Post On Baby Kulture was originally published on Zhiphopcleveland.com
Also On Hot 96.3:
comments – add yours