So GQ pulled the reach of all reaches earlier this week with their recent cover featuring Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott.
The cover was cool, but the popular mag deemed the young pair “the world’s most powerhouse power couple”.
Without even stating Beyonce and Jay-Z as the obvious, we can name at least 7 couples that we’d consider “power house” pairs over Trylie.
So that’s what we did. Check ’em out in the gallery below.
11 Power Couples That Give Travis Scott & Kylie Jenner A Run For Their (Forbes) Money
1. Ghost & TashaSource:GIPHY 1 of 11
2. LeBron & Savannah JamesSource:GIPHY 2 of 11
3. Mr. & Mrs. IncredibleSource:GIPHY 3 of 11
4. Randall & Beth Pearson (This Is Us)4 of 11
5. Gabrielle Union & Dwyane WadeSource:Giphy 5 of 11
6. Dre & Bow JohnsonSource:giphy 6 of 11
7. Maxine Shaw & Kyle BarkerSource:giphy 7 of 11
8. Steph & Ayesha CurrySource:giphy 8 of 11
9. Remy Ma and Papoose9 of 11
10. Teyana & ImanSource:giphy 10 of 11
11. Ciara & Russell WilsonSource:giphy 11 of 11
PHOTO CREDIT: Paola Kudacki
11 Power Couples That Give Travis Scott & Kylie Jenner A Run For Their (Forbes) Money was originally published on globalgrind.com
