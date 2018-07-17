Does Tamar Braxton Have A New Man? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Gary With Da Tea is being so messy and hilarious today! He talked about Tamar Braxton being seen with a new man very close with her. Gary said, “The man is being described as tall, dark and handsome and that doesn’t describe Vince.” Rickey Smiley and Gary began to laugh for like 2 minutes about it.

Amber Rose also is allegedly dating Monte Morris who plays for the Denver Nuggets. She still misses 21 Savage and mentioned that it’s hard to date. Rickey talked about how Amber blocked him because of something Gary said before and he would love to take her out on a date and cook for her.

Make sure you listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

Tamar Braxton shows off her fit body on Instagram.

