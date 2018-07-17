Gary With Da Tea is being so messy and hilarious today! He talked about Tamar Braxton being seen with a new man very close with her. Gary said, “The man is being described as tall, dark and handsome and that doesn’t describe Vince.” Rickey Smiley and Gary began to laugh for like 2 minutes about it.
Amber Rose also is allegedly dating Monte Morris who plays for the Denver Nuggets. She still misses 21 Savage and mentioned that it’s hard to date. Rickey talked about how Amber blocked him because of something Gary said before and he would love to take her out on a date and cook for her.
RELATED: Tamar Braxton Spotted With Estranged Husband Vince Herbert [PHOTO]
RELATED: Tamar Braxton Fires Her Entire Band
Make sure you listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
RELATED: Did Tamar Braxton Get A New Booty? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
The Latest:
- T.I. Explains Why He’s Still Boycotting The NFL [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
- Michelle Williams Checks Into A Mental Health Facility & Gains Support From Fans
- Does Tamar Braxton Have A New Man? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- 11 Power Couples That Give Travis Scott & Kylie Jenner A Run For Their (Forbes) Money
- This OTR II Clip Has Fans Convinced Beyoncé Is Pregnant Again—But Is It True?
- Chance the Rapper To Release New Album This Week?
- T.I. Charged With Three Misdemeanors for Allegedly Assaulting Security Guard
- Cardi B Responds To Will Smith’s Congratulatory IG Post On Baby Kulture
- French Montana Gives A Little Girl A Chain Right Off His Neck
- Boosie Badazz Responds to Baby Mama Accusing Him of Murdering Her Brother
10 Times Tamar Braxton Showed Off Her Bawdy
10 Times Tamar Braxton Showed Off Her Bawdy
1.1 of 13
2.2 of 13
3.3 of 13
4.4 of 13
5.5 of 13
6.6 of 13
7.7 of 13
8.8 of 13
9.9 of 13
10.10 of 13
11.11 of 13
12.12 of 13
13.13 of 13
Does Tamar Braxton Have A New Man? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com