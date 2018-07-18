WATCH: Chris Brown Joins King Combs in ‘Love You Better’ Music Video

Christian Combs, a.k.a. King Combs, has had a busy 2018.

Along with dropping his first mixtape 90’s Baby back in April, Christian has been making his face known on the runway, doing shows for folks like Dolce & Gabbana.

Now, King Combs is dropping visuals for his track released earlier this year “Love You Better.” The clip will give you all the 90s feels with a smooth hook from Chris Brown and a house party with great vibes.

DJ Khaled even makes a cameo and of course Diddy, Christian’s dad, is hype for the release.

Check out King Comb’s smooth bars for yourself in the full length music video below!

