Chance The Rapper Drops 4 New Songs

Earlier in the week, reports started surfacing online that Chance The Rapper might be dropping a new album this week. However on Wednesday, Chance denied the rumors, saying “sorry no album this week, def been in the stu tho.”

Nevertheless, while we didn’t get an album, Chance did surprise fans with the release of FOUR new songs.

Tracklist:

1. I Might Need Security

2. Work Out

3. Wala Cam (Feat. Supa Bwe)

4. 65th & Inglewood

