All we can say is “toot toot!” Rickey Smiley and Porsha Williams decided to have some fun at the studio so some twerking went down. Porsha showed Rickey some of her moves and twerked it all the way to the ground and picked it back up.

Rickey kept screaming “toot toot.” Porsha wasn’t even getting tired from twerking so much. Go head Porsha you definitely gave us a pick me up for the day!

Porsha Williams Twerks For Rickey Smiley! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

