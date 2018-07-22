Rihanna can literally do no wrong when it comes to fashion, beauty and just being an all around bad b****.
Last week, Rih Rih gave us a taste of her blonde self by mimicking girls who say “what lace?” when in fact, their frontal is obvious AF.
The joke must’ve inspired the Bad gal to switch from her usual dark ‘do to a new honey blonde look.
Are you here for it?
Let’s not forget all the times Rih Rih served LOOKS in her blonde hair. Hit the flip to check ’em out.
Rihanna Is Blonde Again And We Love It! [PHOTOS] was originally published on globalgrind.com
