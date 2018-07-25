Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Stevie J Tatted Faith Evans’ Name On This Part Of His Body [PHOTOS]

Leave a comment

Last week news surfaced that Stevie J and Faith Evans had tied the knot. The two reportedly got married in Las Vegas after applying for a marriage license.

A photo and video are circulating social media of Stevie J showing off some ink to commemorate the new union between himself and Faith.Steebie flashed a tattoo which features Evans’ initials on the side of his face next to his ear.  Stevie J tweeted a photo of the initials tattoo with the caption “All I desire to hear in my world. #FaithReneeJordan.”

Are Steevie & Faith #RelationshipGoals?

Stevie J Tatted Faith Evans’ Name On This Part Of His Body [PHOTOS] was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On Hot 96.3:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close