Sister singing group, Chloe & Halle stopped by the Z1079 studios to chat with Bijou Star. They both opened up about their sisterly bond, being discovered on Youtube by Beyonce and how it feels being apart of the world tour with the power couple, Bey and Jay, OTR2. Take a look above for the full interview.

Here are some snapshots of Chloe and Halle during their stay in Cleveland on the next page.

Chloe x Halle Excited To Join OTR2 Tour with Beyonce & Jay Z [VIDEO] was originally published on Zhiphopcleveland.com

