Would There Be A So So Def Without Bow Wow? [EXCLUSIVE]

Bow Wow recently unloaded on Twitter and claimed he plans to quit music and get a job at Game Stop. However Jermaine Dupri recently announced plans to reunite his So SO Def family and embark on an anniversary tour that would feature Bow Wow, Xscape, Da Brat, J-Kwon, Def Franchize Boyz and Jagged Edge among others.
With a tour on the way, do we really believe Bow Wow has quit music or better yet, would there be a So So Def without Bow Wow?
